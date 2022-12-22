Mokoomba wraps up local gigs

Kundai Marunya Art Correspondent

Having conquered the music sphere with top class performances in Europe and at home, top touring band Mokoomba will pay homage to their local fans with a pre-Xmas show at Harare Gardens’ Theatre In The Park tomorrow.

The show will be their last in the capital this year, while a New Year’s gig in their hometown, Victoria Falls at Rock the River Festival is their last overall showcase.

The award-wining afro-fusion band has had a highly successful year, staging in 10 European countries.

Mokoomba also managed to silence critics who tout them of being big on the international scene but with a mild local engagement.

The band’s bassist and spokesperson Abundance Mutori said they staged sold out local shows.

“Throughout the year, we have produced a number of our own sold-out local shows and we have performed at many private and corporate engagements,” he said.

“We have also featured in a few local music festivals like Miombo Magic, Zimstock, African Music Festival (Hartmann House), Let it Rain Festival as well as the Love for Nature Festival as part of our collaboration with Zimparks aimed at raising awareness for nature conservation and promoting local tourist destinations.

“Internationally, we did a ten-country tour of Europe and we will return again in 2023.”

Tomorrow, Mokoomba shares the stage with fast rising mbira musician Nancy Mutize affectionately known as Nasibo.

The mbira songstress who has had her fair share of success this year including being involved in a number of international projects a highlight of which being sharing the stage with legendary Senegalese musician Youssouf N’Dour in production called Maisha in Belgium will open the show at

7pm. Band manager Marcus Gora said the show comes by popular demand.

“A good number of our supporters have been asking for one last concert in Harare before the year ends, so we thought it would be a great way to be with them again and thank them for their tremendous support throughout the year,” he said.

Mokoomba has also been in the studio completing their next album and which will be launched early in 2023.