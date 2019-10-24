Mohadi urges livestock farmers to focus

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Acting President Kembo Mohadi has called for collective efforts between livestock farmers and stakeholders to mitigate the effects of drought such as depleted pastures and inadequate drinking water.

He was speaking during the burial of his nephew, Oliver Muleya (45) at Mtetengwe Village, 35km west of Beitbridge yesterday.

Muleya died on Sunday afternoon at Musina Government Hospital in South Africa following a short illness.

Cde Mohadi said agricultural development was under threat, especially in areas where livestock production is a source of livelihood and an economic driver.

He said areas in the Matabeleland region have been hard hit due to poor pastures and water shortages as a result of the drought.

“We are gathered here today, a devastated lot, to bury my nephew. Our situation here as a community, as a region is heart-breaking if we look at the current state of drought,” he said.

“Though Government is working hard to mitigate its effects that cannot only be an individual task.

“Let’s work together as livestock farmers and stakeholders in confronting these challenges. It’s very sad to see one’s wealth being destroyed. We can do more if we work together as a people. I encourage the agro-based industries to avail stock feeds to the people as soon as yesterday.”

Cde Mohadi continued: “At the same time, let me encourage cattle farmers to sell old animals and procure stock feeds so that when the situation improves we can be able to replenish our herds.”