  • Today Sun, 13 Aug 2023

Mohadi mourns Tomana, Siziba

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has joined the nation in mourning two national heroes, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Ambassador Johannes Tomana and Brigadier-General (Retired) Milton Bekithemba Siziba.

Brig Gen Siziba died on August 1 in Bulawayo, while Ambassador Tomana died in his rural home of Honde Valley in Manicaland on August 6.

Their burials will take place before Zimbabweans commemorate Heroes Day celebrations at the National Heroes Acre today.

In a statement, Cde Mohadi said both national heroes were illustrious sons of the soil.

“Cde Tomana’s brilliance saw him rising to become Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General at a time when the fight to liberate the judiciary in line with Zimbabwe’s independent Statehood was hot as a result of the land issue,” he said.

“After leaving the judiciary, he was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the DRC until his untimely death.” 

Cde Mohadi said he had known Brig-Gen Siziba back in Zambia where he did his initial military training.

“He was a disciplined cadre and served his country well. May the dear souls of the two comrades rest in eternal peace,” said Cde Mohadi.

