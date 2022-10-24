Mohadi consoles President Mnangagwa

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has sent his condolences to President Mnagagwa and his family following the death of his grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa.

Yasha died yesterday following respiratory complications.

He was five.

In a statement this morning, Cde Mohadi said: “I wish to console the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa and Amai following the passing on of their grandson. It is, indeed, a difficult moment for the family but may they find comfort from the fact that the whole nation mourns with them.

“May Yasha’s soul rest in peace.”

Yasha is Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

A statement released by Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana yesterday said Yasha died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications.