Mohadi consoles President Mnangagwa

24 Oct, 2022 - 12:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Mohadi consoles President Mnangagwa Cde Mohadi

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has sent his condolences to President Mnagagwa and his family following the death of his grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa.

Yasha died yesterday following respiratory complications.

He was five.

In a statement this morning, Cde Mohadi said: “I wish to console the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa and Amai following the passing on of their grandson. It is, indeed, a difficult moment for the family but may they find comfort from the fact that the whole nation mourns with them.

“May Yasha’s soul rest in peace.”

Yasha is Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

A statement released by Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana yesterday said Yasha died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting