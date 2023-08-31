Mohadi congratulates President on victory

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has joined the nation and the world in congratulating President Mnangagwa on his election for the second term.

Zimbabweans went to the polls on August 23 and 24 and re-elected President Mnangagwa.

The President, who is also the ZANU PF President and First Secretary, got 52,6 percent of the total votes cast, while Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC got 44 percent of the vote, with eight other presidential candidates getting a combined 3,4 percent.

Zanu PF also clinched 136 National Assembly constituencies against 73 seats for the CCC. The ruling party’s tally increased to 176 seats to the 103 of the CCC in the National Assembly after the 60 proportional representation women’s seats were declared along with the 10 special youth seats, giving Zanu PF a majority of 73.

Cde Mohadi described President Mnangagwa’s victory as an affirmation from Zimbabweans of his vision and development thrust that he initiated in the last five years.

“The victory is also a proverbial message to our detractors that Zimbabwe will never be a colony again,” said Cde Mohadi. “On behalf of my family and indeed my own behalf, please Cde President, accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you continue with the development trajectory you initiated in your first term of leadership.

“May the good Lord bless you with good health and continue to guide you whilst executing your duties for the good of us all. I wish to also congratulate all who won during the elections as what unites us is far greater than what divides us.”

Cde Mohadi urged Zimbabweans across the political divide to remain vigilant against those who would want to saw seeds of divisions among the people.

Further, he encouraged the people to cherish unity and peace as bequeathed to the country by its forebears such as the late Dr Joshua Nkomo and the late founding President Robert Mugabe.

A number of people from Zimbabwe and the world have been congratulating President Mnangagwa on his victory, and urging Mr Chamisa to concede defeat to enable the country to move forward.

The CCC, especially Mr Chamisa himself and a few of his ardent supporters such as spokesperson Mr Promise Mkwananzi and his deputy Gift Siziba, have been claiming that the presidential election results were manipulated.

However, the CCC has endorsed the National Assembly and local authority election results won by its candidates, with the winners celebrating wildly with their supporters, and reportedly not keen on a fresh election saying the polls were an expression of the people’s will.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Harare, Mr Siziba said they now wanted a fresh election, but could not give an answer when asked if they wanted the holding of the entire elections anew.

Zanu PF has already declared that no fresh elections would be held as the polls were held in line with Zimbabwe’s laws, and were free, fair and credible.