Modi, Kwidini appointed deputy ministers

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed two legislators as deputy ministers for Health and Child Care, and Industry and Commerce.

The appointments, announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in a statement yesterday, are with immediate effect.

The two deputy ministers are Raj Modi for Industry and Commerce and Sleiman Timios Kwidini for Health and Child Care.

Deputy Minister Kwidini

Deputy Minister Kwidini is the Member of Parliament for Chiwundura Constituency and will deputise Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

Deputy Minister Modi is Bulawayo South legislator.

The appointments were made in line with the dictates of the Constitution.

Deputy Minister Kwidini comes at a time the Second Republic is improving access to quality healthcare across the country through construction of clinics near the people and stocking them with medical drugs.

President Mnangagwa has declared that no one should walk beyond 5km in search of healthcare, and he has been delivering on his promise through the use of devolution funds and other financing mechanisms.

Over 30 top-notch clinics are also being constructed across the country, with the 22-bed Stoneridge Health Centre in Harare, Cowdray Park Clinic in Bulawayo, Mberengwa’s Mataga Clinic, already completed and opened to the public.

Runyararo Clinic in Chimanimani is complete and awaits commissioning.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is led by Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and Deputy Minister Modi is no stranger to the ministry, having been there from 2018 to last year.

The local manufacturing sector has considerably increased capacity utilisation and over 80 percent of products on supermarket shelves are locally made.

Efforts are now underway to maintain the momentum while also ensuring that goods are available at affordable prices.

Posting on his X handle last night, Deputy Minister Modi thanked President Mnangagwa for the appointment.

He also thanked his supporters for their “prayers and support”.

“Let’s build industry towards Vision 2030 and grow our economy,” he said.