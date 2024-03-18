Modernisation of education sector paces up

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The modernisation of the country’s education sector is speeding up, with the Government making strides in developing and incorporating information communication technologies for all teachers and learners, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said last week.

Addressing guests at the inaugural annual national children’s awards ceremony in Harare he said: “Our ministry is making strides to develop ICT competencies in both teachers and pupils through the heritage-based curriculum, which seeks to address the key areas of application of ICT in learning areas and infusion of ICT across all learning areas. It is our responsibility and mandate to provide all pupils with ICT gadgets,” he said.

Minister Moyo said Government had identified technical high schools that will serve as technological centres of excellence.

“Cognisant of the fact that science, technology and innovation provide pupils with cognitive and practical experiences that help them interpret the natural world, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introduced design and technology learning areas, such as technical graphics, textile technology and design, wood technology and design, and metal technology and design.

“The thrust was to encourage innovation, provide opportunities, materials and equipment for creativity and the development of open and artistic attitudes in pupils. To this end, our ministry has identified technical high schools across the country that will act as centres of excellence in terms of technology and we are currently working to equip these centres,” said Minister Moyo.

Speaking at the same event, Jewel Multi-Media chief executive Ms Chiratidzo Malinganisa, who organised the annual children’s awards together with the ministry, said children’s talents should be nurtured and appreciated.

“Every child possesses unique talents and gifts waiting to be discovered and nurtured. Let us pledge to cultivate an environment where every child feels encouraged to explore their passions and pursue their dreams without fear or limitation.

“As we move forward from this momentous occasion, let us carry with us the spirit of innovation, determination and camaraderie that defines today’s celebration,” she said.

Schools and learners that came out tops in last year’s examinations received trophies, together with individuals and schools that excelled in sporting disciplines such as football and chess.