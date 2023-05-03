Model seeks funding to attend pan-African show

Arts Reporter

Freelance journalist and commercial model Dylan Kazembe is seeking funding to take part at the fashion and cultural event in South Africa scheduled for this month.

The event, dubbed “Global African Fashion Coalition” (GAFC) is an annual cultural fashion event which includes fashion designers workshop, a street fashion show, a photo shoot tour at Kruger national park, Panorama route, fashion show in doors exhibition at BMW and Garden Fashion show at CasterBridge Gardens.

According to Kazembe, who is expected to be in South Africa on May 26, he is seeking US$2 000 to meet his accommodation, transportation and required attire.

He said it was a great opportunity for Zimbabwe models to attend as this is where models are exposed to global designers.

“The GAFC is a good platform to expose designers and models to new fashion trends through numerous international media channels and it will acquaint partnerships to expand the African economy through fashion,” said Kazembe.

“Fashion designers and influencers from all over Africa, Europe and North America are expected at this event and I can’t miss it. Hence, I am appealing to local stakeholders to chip in for me to achieve this dream.

“This is a huge opportunity to put Zimbabwe on the global fashion map and it will be an honour for me to carry out this national duty.”

Kazembe said his biggest dream was to represent the whole nation well. “I see the modelling industry in Zimbabwe growing only if it’s fed well in all aspects, but if not we remain uncompetitive,” he said.

“I am a journalist by profession, brand influencer, communications personnel, a commercial model and an image consultant. I have worked with different companies such as Bachelor Republic, Epic Leather, Mini Style and Venice.

“I have featured in music videos of artistes such as Matthias Mhere, Sani Makhalima and Nox.”

Asked why he ventured into commercial modelling, Kazembe said it was because of passion.

“I possess the strength and confidence when it comes to photography,” said Kazembe.

“It started as a hobby of having personal photo shoots until I started to have individuals approaching me to advertise their products.

“That’s when I decided to take modelling a bit more seriously. I have been in the industry since 2019.”

Kazembe cited lack of professionalism in the industry as a major factor hindering the job.

“It hasn’t been paying well,” he said. “In the industry there is a lot of exploitation in the name of “we are giving you exposure”, but here and there you find yourself getting paid,” he said. “I avoid signing contracts because I don’t want to feel like I’m jailed or I haven’t really found a contract which I’m satisfied with.

“The main challenge being faced in the industry is exploitation, whereby individuals or companies approach a model to advertise their products for less money or promises. I think models or brand influencers must be in a position to know their rights and also value so that they don’t involve themselves in non-benefiting gigs and also to sign contracts they have totally understood instead of rushing themselves with paperwork which will avoid them to do some other modelling related work outside their contracts.”

Kazembe said he was his own role model.

“I’m my own role model because I know how to carry myself when I’m at work and I know how to stand my ground when it comes to personal management,” he said. “I wouldn’t look up to someone else because I believe we are all different and can produce different work.”