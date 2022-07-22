Mobilisation of wheat harvesting equipment begins

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MOBILISATION of harvesters for the successful harvesting of winter wheat is on course in Mashonaland West as the province pushes to ring-fence its production.

The province which produces over 50 percent of the country’s grains, surpassed its winter wheat target this season, putting 28 000 hectares from a target of 25 000 under the cereal crop.

Speaking during the tour of winter wheat farms in the province by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka yesterday, acting provincial agronomist, Mr Joseph Nyagweta said efforts were on course to secure the hectarage under the crop.

“We are working to ensure that we secure enough harvesters so that the crop is not affected by early rains,” he said. “We want to ensure that the nation flour self-sufficient.”

He said the province was ready to deal with the quelea birds’ menace and urged farmers to report any marauding birds to responsible offices.

Minister Masuka said Government has invested in technology including drones to track, monitor and eradicate the birds.