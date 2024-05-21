MK Party sings in Jacob Zuma’s corner

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The newly formed party Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) has remained defiant, insisting that its leader, former South African President Mr Jacob Gimnyilitshe Zuma, will be on the ballot paper for the May 29, 2024 elections.

South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Monday disqualified Mr Zuma, declaring him ineligible to be on the ballot paper due to his criminal conviction.

However, in a statement posted on its official X handle and signed by the party’s head of media and communications, Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party said they will remain steadfast to win the elections with Mr Zuma on the ballot paper.

“The MK Party acknowledges the Constitutional Court judgment that President Zuma is not eligible to stand as a member of MK Party in the National Assembly. This unsurprising decision has not disheartened us. It reinforced our conviction that the current system, where 10 unelected individuals can make lifetime decisions for 62 million people, is flawed……”

“We assure South Africans that we remain steadfast and undeterred by the enemies of the poor, whether they be in robes or acting as agents of white monopoly capital.

“The People’s Mandate rally demonstrated that South Africans love the MK Party and President Zuma.

“President Zuma will be on the ballot,” reads part of the statement.