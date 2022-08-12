Mixed bag on offer this weekend

Weekend guide

Arts Reporter

It’s another weekend coming from along break (the Heroes and Defence Force holidays) and already there are a lot of activities taking place around the country.

Again during the month of August, besides a host of events, some will be busy with weddings, birthday parties, engagement parties and of course lobola settings.

With the weather now being favourable, even fashion buffs are happy to dress up in summer and not limited to anything.

Our Herald Arts section took a survey on some of the events taking place to guide revellers on where to go.

And by the way we are still in the Covid-19 era, hence we need to take care of ourselves even though the restrictions have been relaxed.

Feli Nandi headlines Mirukai

fundraising dinner

Songstress Feli Nandi will tonight serenade fans at the inaugural Mirukai Trust fundraising dinner to be held at Manna Resorts, Glen Lorne.

The event, which will run the black tie theme, will see business, celebrities, musicians, social and media personalities among others attending.

According to the organisers, the exclusive dinner event will be an elite affair, ‘that is a true debutante “coming out” of the trust bBeing hosted at the lavish venue and being graced by the cream of the country’s finest guests.

“We have planted a seed of faith and it is time to share in the fruits of our harvest,” said founder and trustee Josephine Musarurwa.

“We started this journey in 2015, and now we believe it is time to extend our reach further, and are inviting fellow Zimbabweans to join us.”

The fundraising gala dinner is held to raise funds to assist disadvantaged children in various communities.

To date, the team has managed to partner with orphanages, village chiefs and rural churches to identify children in need assistance, especially those in exam classes, so that they are able to complete their studies.

Yoyo World brings big Friday

Yoyo World organisers have decided to surprise Zimbabweans again with another fest tonight at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare where a total of 14 artistes, including four from South Africa, and the rest from Zimbabwe, are billed to perform.

The South African singers will include the singer and vocalist Daliwonga, disc jockeys Tarryn and Clairise best known as TxC and vocalist Pabi Cooper who are expected to land in the country this afternoon.

They will be joined by local artistes namely Holy Ten, Voltz JT, DJ Langton B, Construction Boys, DJButler, Tatts and Raydizz among others.

Yoyo World managing director Tashawna Yosa said all is set for the event.

“We expect the event to be a success and also for people to enjoy it. That is why we have provided a massive line up of South African artistes so that they can also witness our local talent and possibly make great African music with them,” Yosa said.

The agenda of this Amapiano festival is to provide entertainment and a break for those students on holiday and everyone else who loves the amapiano genre.

The gates will be open at 12pm till late and tickets will be strictly sold at the gate. Fans are allowed to bring their own cooler boxes.

Local artistes for “Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire”

Local artistes such as Tamy Moyo, Holy Ten, Djembe Monks, The Travellers and The Movement among others have been enlisted to perform at this year’s edition of Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire scheduled to take place at Donnybrook Park, Arcturus, in Harare.

The event happening tomorrow will also see DJs such as Reverb 7, Naida, DJ Masty, Shanku Chante and Ryan Synth taking part.

In a statement, Delta beverages marketing manager Kundayi Mawema said that the show will have a lot of events.

“The popular ‘bonfire’ is back and will start in the afternoon,” she said.

“This year’s event is dubbed ‘Ignite’ as the bonfire event will be centred around a grand spectacle fire lighting ceremony, where we ignite what is the country’s largest 10mx10m bonfire, in celebration of the might and beauty of the great outdoors.”

Mawema added that there will be music performances from local artists.

“We look forward to re-connecting with our most loved and loyal Zambezians in the freedom of the great outdoors at this year’s Bonfire event.”

“There will be lots of exciting outdoor activities to participate in withpremium prizes to be won.”

Jah Prayzah, Killer T for Chibuku Neshamwari finals

Top local musicians Jah Prayzah and Killer T are expected to perform tomorrow at the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival finals scheduled to take place in Harare Gardens.

The festival will see at least 10 cultural groups representing each provinces competing for the 2022 championship title.

The show will also coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Chibuku brand.

Delta Corporation general, corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda said they are excited to host the finale of the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance finals here in Harare.

“We wish all the participants all the best and urge them to bring their best to the stage.”

“Seven different types of dances- –Amabhiza, Dinhe, Chewa Malawi-Gulewankulu, Mbende Jerusalema, Majukwa,Mbakumba and Malawi Gure-will be showcased,” she said.

The groups are Mufakose-based Nyau crew Dedza Chitandidzo, (Bulawayo) Ulenje Arts, Masvingo is to be represented by Dzimbamabwe TD Group.

From Manicaland there is Dapurahunanzva (mbakumba). Matabeleland South will be represented by Bolamba Performing Arts (Setapa), Matabeleland North by Pezhuba Pachena Dance Ensemble (Nsumbule), Mash onaland West by Budiriro Arts Ensemble), Midlands (M’kango) and Mashonaland Central by Marimba Arts Ensemble.

To date, the competition has grown to become one of the biggest platforms that promotes local heritage.

Lucky fans will walk away with one of the four Nissan Navara single cabs in the Big 60 Promotion Draw.

Rev Mutisi launches album

Gospel musician Reverend Emmah Mutisi will tomorrow launch her fourth album at an event that will feature a variety of artistes including Sulumani Chimbetu and Blessing Shumba.

Other artistes on the line-up are gospel musicians Minister Ellard, Reformers Praise, Glorious Melodies, Mai Kuvheya, Blessing Deve and Marimba Edenga.

The launch will be held at UMC Craneborne Church in Harare.

In an interview, Reverend Mutisi said she is confident that the album will make a mark on the gospel music scene.

“We believe that this album is a polished act. We have been working on it since January, so it’s been close to eight months of hard work, fine-tuning the product. There are nine tracks on this album including the title track “Ruoko RwaJehova”.

“The album explores how the Hand of God is upon us, because we need God’s favour in whatever we do, no matter what challenges we face. The tracks on the album focus on giving hope to people that are facing any form of difficulties,”she said.

Reverend Mutisi, who is a pastor at the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, said the album also includes two hymns from her church.

She launched her first album in 2017.