Missions applaud Zim for peaceful, transparent poll

Head of the SADC Election Observer Mission, Dr Nevers Mumba, African Union (AU) and Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) head of observer mission and former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries head of observer mission Mpasa Mokhochane and officials of the observer mission during a joint SADC, AU-COMESA and Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries Press conference in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Joseph Madzimure

FOREIGN Election Observer Missions have, in their preliminary reports, commended the Second Republic for holding the recently concluded harmonised elections in a peaceful and transparent manner.

They also applauded Zimbabweans for coming out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right.

Various missions are in the country to observe the electoral process, which is in three phases, the pre-election period, the election day and the post-election period, following an invitation by President Mnangagwa.

Yesterday, the Commonwealth, Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union-COMESA joint mission, the European Union (EU) and the Carter Centre all held post-polling Press conferences in Harare where they applauded Zimbabweans for conducting themselves in a peaceful and non-violent manner.

Ambassador Amina Mohammed, who is leading the Commonwealth observer mission, said the bloc was fully behind the country’s democratic processes, adding that the polls had been “well conducted and peaceful”.

She said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had conducted itself with utmost professionalism, something that was crucial to peace, transparency, and credibility of the elections.

Amb Amina went on to commend Zimbabweans for coming out in their numbers to vote for their desired leaders at Presidential, National Assembly and Local Authority levels.

“As I stated at our arrival Press conference, we are here as friends of Zimbabwe, and it is my hope that our presence affirms the unwavering support of the Commonwealth family to this country as it seeks to consolidate its democratic values.

“On the electoral process, from our own observations, there was a peaceful pre-election atmosphere. Throughout the voting process, we met professional, diligent and friendly election officials and security officers. We observed that voters’ lists were visible, well placed, of high quality, arranged in alphabetical order, and accessible at polling stations, all of which made identification of voters easier. We sensed a strong feeling of excitement among all the people we interacted with.

“Election day proceeded in an atmosphere of relative peace and calm, and we observed that the turnout of many voters, especially women and youth, is testimony to the desire of all Zimbabweans to make their voices heard and contribute to the country’s ongoing democratic consolidation,” she said.

Amb Amina said the bloc had been pleased with ZEC as all its polling staff were “well trained”.

She urged all political players to continue upholding peace and tranquillity throughout the remainder of the elections period and beyond.

“In those areas not affected by the late provision of ballots, generally speaking all pre-poll procedures were adhered to, and polling staff seemed well trained.

“Polling staff were efficient, meticulous, and highly transparent in the conduct of their duties.

“I would therefore encourage all political leaders and their supporters to continue exercising patience and restraint in the days ahead, to allow the results process to be brought to its natural conclusion, in accordance with legal provisions,” said Amb Amina.

The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) secretary general Mr Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti said the organisation, to which Zimbabwe is a member State, values adherence to democratic processes as that is essential for the achievement of sustainable and inclusive development.

“People sometimes tend to ignore the whole context, but we have taken the issue into account, that the elections were conducted very well. What is important now is to make sure that everybody accept the results. You organised a very fair election where everybody participated freely,” said Mr Chikoti.

Dr Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, who is heading the AU-COMESA observer mission, said following their assessment, they had concluded that Zimbabwe had conducted its polls in a “generally peaceful and transparent manner”.

He said a comprehensive report would be availed in two months’ time.

“The AU-COMESA EOM observed that the 2023 Harmonised Elections were conducted, up to the counting process, in a generally peaceful and transparent manner despite logistical challenges with the availability and distribution of local authority ballot papers in some areas.

“The Mission continues to observe the tallying process and will issue a comprehensive report within two months. The AU-COMESA EOM commends the people of Zimbabwe for their patience, resilience, and commitment to express their will at the polls,” he said.

SADC’s observer mission led by former Zambian Vice President, Dr Nevers Mumba, who has reportedly overstepped his mandate, conceded rather grudgingly that Zimbabwe had held its polls in a non-violent manner.

“In conclusion, the Mission observed that the pre-election and voting phases, on 23-24 August 2023 Harmonised Elections were peaceful and calm. The Mission commends the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining a peaceful political environment during the pre-election period, and on voting day.

“In the event of any electoral disputes, the Mission appeals to all contestants to channel their concerns through established legal procedures and processes. The Mission urges all political parties and the people of Zimbabwe, and all other stakeholders to allow the ZEC to announce the final results as legally mandated,” said Dr Mumba.

Mr Fabio Massimo Castaldo, who is leading the EU’s observer mission, said Zimbabwe had been successful in conducting its polls.