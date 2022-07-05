Missing Zanu PF youth chairman found

Crime Reporter

The Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani Nicholas Madzianike, who was reportedly kidnapped on June 19 was found alive over the weekend and police are still conducting investigations to ascertain what had transpired.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development and said Madzianike was found on Saturday.

“The ZRP reports that the missing Zanu PF Youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike who went missing on June 19, 2022 has been found and is currently being interviewed by the police. More details to be released in due course,” he said.

Following reports that Madzianike had gone missing at Bumba Business Centre, police then launched investigations into the case.

Police have been on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that day.

So far, three suspects, Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo, who were believed to be CCC members, were assisting police with investigations.

One of the suspects is alleged to have been found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.