Missing person’s body found in grazing area

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

The body of 54-year-old Paradzai Silas Mukwasi who went missing on March 12, this year have been found disintegrated in the grazing lands at Cranham farm, Concession.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said they are treating the matter as a murder case and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Insp Mundembe said the body was discovered by Samuel Joe (23) and Onias Mupuna (19) who were herding cattle in the grazing area.

The pair informed a member of the neighbourhood watch Weston Kadyamachere (64) and Criminal Intelligence Unit together with Criminal Investigation Department attended the scene.

Insp Mundembe described the grazing area as a bushy area with trees and grass.

The nearest homestead from the scene is 500 meters away.

“His body was no longer intact and clothes, a purple t-shirt, a pair of cream trousers and a brown belt were scattered around,” said Ins Mundembe.

“Mukwasi’s daughter Victoria witnessed the recovery of the body which was sent to Concession Hospital for post-mortem.”

Insp Mundembe said a missing person’s report was filed on 19 March.

He added that Mukwasi was last seen on April 16 at around 7 pm at the farm.

Investigations were made under missing persons reference number 1/23 but efforts to locate him were fruitless.

“We are treating this as a murder case and we are appealing to anyone with information to approach ZRP Concession or any nearest police station,” he said.

“We are appealing to people to never resort to violence following altercations. Engage in dialogue to resolve disputes.”