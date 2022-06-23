Missing granny’s remains recovered

POLICE have recovered suspected human remains allegedly belonging to Beatrice Kunyiminya (75), who reportedly went missing on April 24, 2022 from her homestead in Marimo Village, Juru.

Her remains were discovered by another villager, scattered in tall grass and the villager informed her relative, Mr Joseph Kunyiminya, who proceeded to the police to make a report.

The scene was attended to by Juru police officers and they recovered a human skull, bones, floral dress, doek, hat and a white blouse.

The remains were ferried to Murewa District Hospital for post mortem and DNA testing.

Kunyiminya’s relatives strongly believe that the remains are that of their missing relative.

Police in Mashonaland East Province confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

