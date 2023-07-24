Missing Chinhoyi woman found dead

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Chinhoyi woman who went missing in June was on Saturday morning found lifeless floating in the Hunyani River.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was yet to give details as to what could have happened to the woman identified as Majaira Ngwenya.

A post-mortem is expected today at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where her body was taken on Saturday.

The body of the lady was found by fishmongers who then alerted the police.

Her son, Lovemore Ngwenya, said his mother had gone missing sometime in June.

He together with his sister managed to positively identify the deceased.

Murders cases are also on the increase in the town after another Chinhoyi woman was recently found dead near a stream in Hunyani High-density suburb.