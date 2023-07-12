Miss Universe Zimbabwe auditions begin

Arts Reporter

After all the necessary documents had been approved, a successful dinner to host the show held and the team set, organisers for Miss Universe Zimbabwe have released the calendar for auditions.

The auditions, which will see the selected girls taking part at the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant to be held in September, will run under the theme, “Beautifully Confident.”

The theme coincides with the Miss Universe pageant which is scheduled to take place in El Salvador, Central America this December.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Miss Universe Zimbabwe chief officer and creative director, Hilda Mabu, said preparations were at an advanced stage for the auditions, with the first one to be held this weekend.

“We will be going around Zimbabwe to scout for models whom we will cut down to 30 finalists that will go through a public voting process to select the public’s favourite who will automatically advance to the top 12,” she said.

“The first auditions will be held in Masvingo and Chitungwiza this weekend followed by Mutare on July 22.

On 28 July we will be in Gweru, with the following day, July 29, in Bulawayo. Harare will be the last and will be held on August 5.”

Explaining how the selection will proceed, Mabu said 11 suitable contestants will be selected by a panel of judges, with one chosen by public vote, making them 12.

“They will have the opportunity to take on the stage on September 30 at the finals where Miss Universe Zimbabwe will be crowned,” she said.

“In each province we will select the best that can represent them. If we fail to get candidates that suit our criteria from a province we will not select any from that province because we also have a standard as Miss Universe Zimbabwe of having representation of beautiful, confident and also intelligent young women who can represent us best at the global stage.”

Mabu, who is not new to pageantry as she has taken part at Miss Supranational, Miss Intercontinental, Top Model of the World and Miss Tourism International, said they wanted to change the game of pageantry.

“Good thing, I have been there and done that. We now have the formula of how to do it best. We thank the corporates that chipped in to assist us and we still calling for more. We want to have a better show in September and hopefully our selected girl will raise the country’s flag high in El Salvador. Imagine Zimbabwe clinching the title this year.”

For Zimbabwe, the pageant came after former Miss Zimbabwe 2014 Tendai Hunda was awarded a licence to hold the local version of Miss Universe Zimbabwe after a 22-year hiatus.

The last model to have taken part was Tsungai Muswerakuenda in 2001, while the licence was held by Yvette D’Almeda-Chakras.

Hunda, the national director of Miss Universe Zimbabwe, who is also co-director of the Miss Zimbabwe Queen beauty pageant which selects contestants to represent Zimbabwe at regional and international pageants like Miss Intercontinental Africa and Miss Top Model of the World, said this was a great opportunity for Zimbabwean women to shine.

“The Miss Universe has opened doors to the young girls, married or not married, pregnant and those with children to take part. The age limit is 28,” she said.

“I am absolutely elated that Zimbabwe is about to end its protracted absence and resume its participation in the coveted Miss Universe pageant. One of the top four beauty pageants in the world, Miss Universe, is owned and operated by the Miss Universe Organisation in the United States.

“Simply by joining, its candidates are exposed to a variety of networking and employment prospects. This organisation exists to advocate for a future fashioned by women with the guts to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

Hunda said the return of Miss Universe Zimbabwe was valuable.

“We also firmly believe the return of Miss Universe Zimbabwe is symbiotic and will provide a valuable lifeline to the country’s arts sector while contributing towards youth empowerment as the country’s fashion designers, make-up artists and even musicians get an opportunity to showcase their work,” she said.

“If successful, the competition will not only be a historic occasion, but will also significantly raise Zimbabwe’s international status.”