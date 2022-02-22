Miss Petite Global 2021 date set

Bridget Mavhimira Arts Reporter

As people are adjusting to the new normal brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, most programmes, gatherings, travelling have been limited, but thanks to more people getting vaccinated, some of the restrictions are being lifted.

As a result of such lifting of restrictions, the Miss Petite Global 2021 is to be held in Malaysia from March 9 to 15.

Zimbabwean model, Tanaka Edeline Dumbura (26), will join other models from countries such as Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, China, United States, Philippines, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya and Poland vying for the crown.

Dumbura is a Harare-based model, a Midlands State University graduate and a mental health advocate.

“I am a proudly Zimbabwean and representing my country on an international stage is an honour and a dream come true,” she said.

“It gives me a platform to showcase what Zimbabwe is made of. I also feel like it also helps me motivate other Zimbabweans to go out there and shine.

Dumburaa has participated in many pageants before.

She was Miss Manicaland 2020, Miss Charity Zim 2020 and Miss Zim Grand Petite 2021.

She also has a few awards to her name as she was declared Outstanding Model 2019 at the Glamour Awards.

Dumbura also won the best model award by Emperor 263.

She is sponsoring herself for the Miss Petite Global pageant in Malaysia because she is “self-inspired and has huge expectations from the event”.

“I have so many expectations from this pageant,” said Dumbura. “I expect to win the pageant and bring back home the crown so that I can start running the pageant here in Zimbabwe. This will mean a lot to be the first ever Miss Petite Global International.”

The event 2021 had to be postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 has been a challenge since day one because the pageant was supposed to be held last year and they kept postponing due to the travelling restrictions,” said Dumbura.

“It has also hindered me from carrying out my national projects as a national queen. For example, I could not carry out charity work due to lack of sponsors.”