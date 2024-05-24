MISA Zimbabwe commemorates World Press Freedom Day with call to action on environmental crisis

Peter Tanyanyiwa Herald Correspondent

MISA Zimbabwe’s Harare chapter held its World Press Freedom Day commemorations this Friday in Harare.

The commemorations were held under the theme “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the Environmental Crisis.”

The event served as a platform for MISA Zimbabwe to emphasise the media’s role in amplifying the environmental narrative for a sustainable future.

The organisation highlighted the pressing need to address environmental challenges facing Zimbabwe and the rest of the Southern African region.

Climate change, deforestation, pollution, and loss of biodiversity were identified as urgent threats to the planet.

The vulnerability of Sub-Saharan Africa to the effects of climate change, including devastating droughts, floods, and food insecurity, was also highlighted.

MISA Zimbabwe underscored the crucial role of the media in bringing attention to these issues.

The organisation’s Harare representative, Bridget Mabanda said:

“It is through the coverage and investigation of these issues that we can raise awareness and mitigate the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation for a sustainable future.”

Furthermore, the organisation emphasised how well-researched stories on the environment and clean energy can empower communities, hold decision-makers to account and advocate for policies that prioritise sustainability and resilience for improved livelihoods.

The organisation emphased the need to use media platforms to inform, educate, and inspire action towards a more sustainable future for the planet and future generations.