Ministry replaces stolen map, invites miners to inspect new one

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
THE Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has invited registered miners, prospective miners and stakeholders to inspect a map it is reproducing to replace the one that was mislaid sometime last year.

The map sheet is for Norton district, Mashonaland West province.

In a communique, provincial mining director, Ms Sibongubuhle Mpindiwa, said registered miners were requested to avail copies of their maps that were duly endorsed by the Mines and Mining Development Ministry at registration.

Those applying for claims are expected to avail stamped copies of applications.

The inspection process runs from 14 to 24 February.

The missing map stalled the allocation of mining claims in the district.

