Ministry of Women Affairs employee faces fraud charges in botched land deals

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Ministry of Women Affairs employee has appeared in court on allegations of stealing money from land seekers in Makonde, Zvimba, Rafingora and Banket in botched land deals.

Perpertual Chimuti (57), who is facing fraud charges, is jointly charged together with Pedzisai Chikari (46) an employee at West End Clinic Lab.

They were remanded to tomorrow for bail application.

Allegations are that the duo working in cahoots with their accomplices who are in Banket, hatched a plan to fleece land seekers of their hard-earned money and advertised on social media platforms that they were an organisation purportedly instituted by a group of people claiming to be war veterans operating as a “task force” based in Banket.

The accused persons opened various Social Media groups with averages of 120 to 150 people per group.

They allegedly then demanded cash ranging from US$10 to US$$1 500 which they claimed was for administration, fuel and welfare for war veterans in Banket.

The court heard that they claimed some of the money collected was for offer letter processing before then moving around Zvimba, Makonde, Rafingora and Banket areas showing their victims several farms within Mashonaland West Province.

The State alleges land seekers lost approximately US$66 000 through this method.