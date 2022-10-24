Ministry of Tourism deputy director acquitted

Court Reporter

THE deputy director in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Blessed Ishmael Murwira Majiga, has been cleared of charges of accepting a bid and awarding a cloud seeding tender for the 2020/2021 rainfall season to an undeserving firm.

Majiga was discharged and acquitted of the criminal abuse of duty as a public officer charge after the court upheld his application for discharge at the close of the State case.

He was accused of accepting a bid and awarded a tender to JR Investments (Private) Limited to carry out cloud seeding operations for the 2020/2021 rainfall season knowing that its Baron 58 Aircraft (2-NXS) was undergoing major structural maintenance at Marondera Aerodrome.

Majiga was also said to be in the know that the aircraft was registered under private category and disqualified for national cloud seeding.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro discharged Majiga after she upheld his application for discharge at the close of the State case.

In his application prepared by lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, Majiga had argued that he was only appointed as an ordinary evaluation committee member.

He also argued that the committee collectively made a decision to award J.R Investments (Pvt) Limited the tender.

In her ruling, Mrs Guwuriro concurred with Majiga saying:

“It is common cause that the accused was a member of the evaluation committee, which comprised of other participants who were duly appointed by the Permanent Secretary, namely Mr Mazhara, Mr Duri, Mr Dopo, the accused and Mr Matinda and Mr Zibwana who was responsible for minuting.

“I have established from the evidence of the 1st and 3rd State witnesses that there was no head of the committee duly appointed but the accused assumed a facilitatory role.

“It is not in dispute that the accused did not participate in the tender opening of bids as this was done by the procurement department which was mandated.

“The evaluation committee came in to evaluate the tender documents and proceeded to do the technical evaluations.

“It is also common cause that the duty of the evaluation committee was mainly to make recommendation to the Accounting Officer who was then mandated to either agree with their recommendation or not and it is clear that accused was not the Accounting Officer,” she said.

Mrs Guwuriro ruled that witnesses confirmed that the committee recommended J.R. Investments after the evaluations and they even signed on the minutes of the evaluation committee.

The court also noted that JR Investments fulfilled all the mandatory requirements on the standard bidding documents and their aircraft were cheaper.

Mrs Guwuriro said Majiga’s recommendation for awarding the tender could not be taken as the actual award since it was capable of being rejected by the Accounting Officer or the Special Oversight Committee (SPOC).

“Therefore it would be unfair to ask the accused alone on the award of the tender which was subsequently awarded by the Accounting Officer and SPOC.

“The actus rea was not exactly established even the mens rea because it would be difficult to say the accused showed favour to the recommended company yet that was not the decisive factor.

“The SPOC review committee also stated that they had no objection to the accounting officer’s recommendation to award the tender in question to JR Investments,” she ruled.

Mrs Guwuriro ruled that the evidence led from State witnesses, including the investigating officer, was not clear as to what Majiga did alone towards awarding the tender to JR Investments.

“The State’s case standing alone cannot be said to be a prima facie case and it would not be proper to allow the State to cross the procedural bridge and proceed to the defence case,” she ruled before acquitting Magija.