Ministry of Industry and Commerce, businesses sign MoUs

Remember Deketeke

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Wednesday signed Memorandums of Understanding with various business membership organisations.

The ministry signed MOUs with Atlas Convention, CEO Africa Round Table, the Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ), the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), the Zimbabwe Traders Union, the Zimbabwe Sugar Association among others.

During the ceremony Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the signing is pivotal in Zimbabwe’s journey towards Vision 2030.

“The signing of these MoUs represents a pivotal moment in our journey toward achieving the ambitious targets set out in our National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society,” he said.