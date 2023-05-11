Ministry, NMS step up hospital partnership

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is desirous of bringing the best possible healthcare to its citizenry hence the benchmarking visit.

Mukudzei Chingwere–Herald Reporter

The Government and a United Kingdom-based medical infrastructure development concern, NMS Infrastructure are stepping up collaboration efforts with Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday embarking on a familiarisation tour of a model district hospital built by the UK firm in Mfuwe, Zambia.

NMS Infrastructure is an Engineering, Procurement and Contraction (EPC) contractor with extensive global medical infrastructure provision experience.

In 2019, Government signed a contract with NMSI for the implementation of a US$210 million Zimbabwe’s Healthcare Facilities Programme, through the full turnkey designing, construction and equipping of five new 60-bed District Hospitals and 30 new 20-bed Health Centres.

Under the first phase of the programme, Government has availed US$11, 2 million for the design, construction and equipping of four 20-bed Health Centres in Stoneridge, Mataga, Cowdray Park and Runyararo in Chimanimani.

With Government on an accelerated drive to improve the national health delivery system consistent with the demands of an upper-middle income economy as envisioned by President Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga yesterday led a delegation from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on a familiarisation tour of a model district hospital constructed by NMSI.

The tour comes as Zimbabwe already has a district hospital shortage of 22.

Speaking after the tour, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is desirous of bringing the best possible healthcare to its citizenry hence the benchmarking visit.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care desires to improve the provision of health care in Zimbabwe by revamping its infrastructure through the renovation and refurbishment of selected health institutions as well as the construction of new health institutions,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The increased physical accessibility of healthcare facilities will reduce the burden on referral hospitals; Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

“Our coming here is to see the kind of work that you are putting into the model district hospital that you have built here.

“So, together with the team of experts I have in my delegation, we will go and sit down and see which aspects we can take from this model and where possible where we can improve.

“But by and large, I must say this is very impressive and can definitely go a long way in decongesting referral Hospitals as well as bringing quality healthcare to our people as envisioned by our President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa”.

As part of the Second Phase, the partnership is targeting four Health Centres before commencing Phase Three later this year.

VP Chiwenga also talked up the excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia which date back to the days of the liberation struggle.

He said it was incumbent upon the two Republics to continue exploring avenues for economic co-operation and diplomacy for the benefit of their people.