Ministry gives NPA 20 laptops

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera (second from left), accompanied by permanent secretary Dr Beaullar Chirume (left) hands over 20 laptops to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe through the Prosecutor General Loice Matanda-Moyo (second from right) while Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi (centre) and his deputy Obert Mazungunye look on. — Picture: Lee Maidza.

Mutsawashe Mashandure–Herald Correspondent

THE digital transformation of society along with cyber security are crucial towards the attainment of an upper middle class status through Vision 2030, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said yesterday.

Speaking during the handover of 20 laptops to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at Harare Magistrates Court, Minister Mavetera said the laptops would help the authority to equip its staff with digital skills.

“The provision of these laptops underscores the importance placed on equipping prosecutors with essential digital skills, crucial for navigating Zimbabwe’s transition into a full digital economy.

“The Government is committed to leaving no one behind in the advancement of technological capabilities in all sectors.

“This event takes place against the backdrop of President Mnangagwa’s launch of three national ICT policies in Somabhula on March 7, 2024, emphasising the government’s commitment to advancing technological capabilities across various sectors,” she said.

Minister Mavetera said the computers will help the NPA’s ability to handle digitally driven cases effectively.

“These devices will enable prosecutors to leverage technology in case management, research, communication, and information sharing, thereby enhancing their overall productivity and response time regarding digital-related crimes,” she said.

The Minister added that the handover of gadgets to the NPA would allow prosecutors to access resources such as the integrated electronic case management system.

“Access to such online resources undoubtedly requires the NPA to have access to affordable and efficient internet connectivity. This increased ease of access is meant to benefit the citizenry and ensure that they have access to timely and prompt justice.”

Minister Mavetera advised telecommunications operators to make sure that connectivity is affordable and efficient.

“It is therefore paramount for our telecommunications operators to ensure that connectivity is affordable and efficient. I want to also appeal to our prosecutors and other consumers of telecommunications services to use connectivity responsibly,” she said.

Collaboration between different government entities was pivotal for building resilient institutions capable of withstanding cybersecurity threats.

“As Zimbabwe progresses towards greater technological advancements underpinned by robust legislative frameworks such as the Cyber and Data Protection Act, it becomes paramount that all stakeholders work together synergistically towards building resilient institutional capacities capable of withstanding evolving cyber threats securely,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the initiatives would improve efficiency in technological advancement.

“These computers will help NAPAZ’s internal and external communication systems improve efficiency and effectiveness, and this will enable us to reach our development goal of 2030.

“We will adapt to the evolving landscape, develop best practices, and ultimately serve the public effectively and efficiently,” he said. Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda Moyo applauded the initiatives, saying the authority’s ICT operations would be more efficient.

She said the computers will go a long way towards achieving the NDS1 goals.

“We are confident that the NAPAZ will leverage the support that it has received from the Ministry of ICT to achieve our justice sector and national goals aligned with NDS1 and SDG 16 targets,” Justice Matanda-Moyo said.