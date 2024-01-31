Ministry establishes committee to monitor agricultural production

The ministry’s permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said Zimbabwe faces numerous challenges regarding agriculture data requirements and sources adding that these include a lack of guidance on gathering data, unclear data sources, inadequate methodology, limited resources, logistical complications, and cultural differences.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture,Fisheries,Water and Rural Development has established an agriculture committee to collate the country’s agricultural production statistics.

The team will comprise of experts from various fields so that they provide helpful information about the needs and priorities of the people.

It can then inform programmers and community-focused policies.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said Zimbabwe faces numerous challenges regarding agriculture data requirements and sources adding that these include a lack of guidance on gathering data, unclear data sources, inadequate methodology, limited resources, logistical complications, and cultural differences.

“Recognising the importance of data collection in agriculture is crucial in today’s data-centric world. As a first step in Zimbabwe’s development, data collection can provide helpful information about the needs and priorities of the people.

“With Zimbabwe’s new found status as a breadbasket comes the responsibility of numerous organisations and individuals—including ZIMSTATS, ZINGSA, SIRDC, FAO, WFP, and countless others—to ensure agricultural data’s reliability and consensus.

‘‘The methodologies to gather data on agriculture for evidence-based policies were discussed by more than 50 stakeholders at a recent meeting,” he said.

Gathering data on Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector is essential for the country’s development.

It can track development goals, collect helpful information about community needs and priorities, and spot chances for economic growth.

Prof Jiri indicated that by working together and investing in data collection, this will help to create a more prosperous and equitable future.

Gathering data on agriculture from various sources, such as Government agencies, trade databases, industry associations, and economic research organisations, is also critical for gross domestic product (GDP) calculations.

To properly depict the effect of the agricultural value chain on various economic indicators, it is necessary to use data from the agricultural sector for quantitative analysis and to build economic models.

At the moment, the ministry is engaged in collecting data from 1562 rural wards, all districts, and major urban wards on crops, livestock and fisheries.

The assessments will be conducted to provide early information on the progress of the cropping season and the national agricultural and food security targets.

Professor Jiri implores farmers to assist Agricultural Extension officials in obtaining the necessary data.

The objectives of this evaluation is to evaluate and verify the areas planted for various crops throughout the season at national and sub-national levels.

The ministry will also evaluate and verify the availability of major cropping inputs to farmers in various regions of the country and the implications of these inputs on cropped areas and crop conditions.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said CLAFA exercises are important in evaluating the impact of weather, pests, diseases and other factors on crop, livestock and fisheries performance, which will help provide recommendations for policy and planning purposes.

He said the information will be used for early warning systems and planning for food security.

“Crop and livestock assessment is one of the early warning methods to forecast the national food security status, as it gives a picture of the performance of the agriculture sector and its different sub-sectors,” he said.