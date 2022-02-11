Ministers vow to deliver Vision 2030

Permanent secretaries, from left, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Dr Thokozile Chitepo and Dr John Bhasera display their accolades after being named the best performing secretaries in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporters

The introduction of performance contracts for Cabinet ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and chief executives of public entities is a positive step towards achieving the Government’s goal of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the performance contracts showed the Second Republic’s seriousness in its quest to develop the country as envisaged in National Development Strategy 1.

“This is the first time it has happened and shows that the Second Republic is people-centred and is goal-oriented. It is important that we are measured in what we do so the focus is now on service delivery,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Turning to her Ministry, she said she would continue fulfilling its mandate of informing, educating, and entertaining the public.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira said performance contracts would enable methodical assessment of the officials’ efforts towards fulfilling the President’s vision.

“I think it’s one of the best things to happen in this country in that everything we do has to be methodical and transparent. This means we have to be accountable and be measured in our activities because we are here to serve our people. This is a big step in our goal to achieve a middle-income economy by 2030,” Prof Murwira said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said her ministry was geared to transform the country’s industrial sector and implement the import substitution strategy.

“The performance contract is an agreement that measures my ministry’s deliverables within a specific time frame. I am very motivated to deliver the tasks expected of me by the President. The contract will not only measure my performance, it will also measure how I lead the ministry and monitor timely decision making and accountability.”

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the contracts were the best thing that has ever happened in public service.

“This is a first in the history of Zimbabwe for ministers to sign performance contracts. This will go a long way in ensuring that Ministers, alongside permanent secretaries and the rest of the staff, deliver on the prescribed mandates as we are expected to meet and even exceed the set targets,” Minister Kazembe said.

Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga said the contracts, “clearly demonstrates that the Second Republic walks the talk in operationalising its various policy pronouncements, which we all know are all geared at improving the economy and livelihoods of the people through a high performing Government.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr John Basera, who was honoured, along with three other secretaries for meeting targets in the first cycle said the goal was to ensure food security.

“We are excited by the awards, I simply took this award on behalf of the team, they did very well, the whole agriculture sector did very well from private players to development partners and even other sister institutions. By these contracts, we are challenged to do more as we journey towards Vision 2030”.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities, Engineer Joy Makumbe, said her ministry will implement its projects faster.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said: “Performance contracts are the best thing the President has done. They energise performance and help Government to make sure we are delivering services to the people.”