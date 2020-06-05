Ministers urged to be united

Acting Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa (centre) addresses a Press conference flanked by director administration Cde Henry Mushonga (left) and deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF yesterday warned ministers and officials deployed to Government to work as a team and stop unnecessary bickering on social media as this affects the cohesion of the party.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters on Wednesday, Zanu PF acting spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the revolutionary party was firmly behind President Mnangagwa’s decision to relieve former Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Energy Mutodi of his duties.

Although the President did not reveal reasons for relieving Dr Mutodi of his duties as deputy minister, it is believed that his nonchalant behaviour that involved posting statements on social media that did not reflect Government thinking on numerous issues could have led to his firing.

Cde Chinamasa said the decision to relieve Mutodi of his duties was appropriate as his actions was an anathema to the new dispensation’s thrust of re-engagement that borders on non-adversarial foreign policy.

“ZANU PF stands solidly behind the decision taken by His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on 20 May 2020 to relieve Hon Energy Mutodi from the position of Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and takes the opportunity to reiterate its policy on foreign relations with other countries,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Cde Chinamasa said the revolutionary party’s policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations must guide all members in their conduct.

It is on account of this policy that the party resolutely condemns and opposes the imposition and extension of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the United States and the European Union.

Cde Chinamasa said the comments posted on social media by Dr Mutodi were unwarranted and against the spirit of solidarity that Zimbabwe shares with the Tanzania — a member state of SADC.

“Worse was the fact that the unhelpful negative comments were made by the Hon Mutodi concerning a fellow SADC member country; a country whose population and political leadership made enormous sacrifices for the liberation of southern African countries including Zimbabwe.

“ZANU PF apologises to Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Tanzania ruling party), President John Pombe Magufuli, the government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania for the errant behaviour of one of our member and the unwarranted statements he made,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Unlike opposition parties riddled by ugly factional fights, Cde Chinamasa said there was no place for such wayward megaphone approach to issues in ZANU PF.

“The party wishes to make it clear to those it has deployed to work in Government and its general membership that discipline and teamwork under the leadership of our President, His Excellency ED Mnangagwa is imperative. Disagreements and contradictions if any among colleagues should be resolved through the party’s known channels and procedures and not on social media.”

Meanwhile, the revolutionary party added its voice to the worldwide condemnation of the murder of an unarmed black American by a white police officer in the United States.

Cde Chinamasa described the murder of Mr George Floyd, whose last minutes were captured in an eight-minute-long video, as devoid of any sense of humanity.

“ZANU PF in solidarity with civil rights movements in the USA, minority groups and the entire global community joins the world in demanding justice on this matter. The murder of George Floyd comes against the backdrop of reports that black Americans and other minorities in the USA are the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The callous murder which was witnessed by white accomplice police officers exposes the fact that racism is embedded and institutionalised in the USA. The brutal and ruthless killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer on camera out of no apparent provocation must be an eye-opener that black minorities are at the mercy of successive administrations in the USA.

“The hypocrisy of the USA as the so called champion of human rights has been exposed. Indeed, the US cannot prefect the world on human rights in light of this latest incident which has among many others left them deprived of the moral high ground to speak or police the world on human rights and democracy,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He said Zimbabwe did not consider itself an adversary of the US despite the fact that the country has suffered under illegal sanctions imposed by the latter.