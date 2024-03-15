Ministers sign performance contracts today

Herald Reporter

MINISTERS and heads of public sector agencies are today scheduled to sign performance-based contracts as Government consolidates a high-delivery culture ushered in by the Second Republic.

In a statement, the Office of the President and Cabinet said Ministers and heads of public sector agencies will be signing the performance-based contracts in line with the Second Republic’s vision.

“The performance contracts enhance accountability, servant leadership, economic growth, and competitiveness.

“The event is a demonstration of commitment to achieve impactful results by Cabinet Ministers and heads of public sector agencies to the Head of State and Government, His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa, and the people of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

Analysts have since hailed the move introduced by President Mnangagwa in 2021, saying it was the way to go as it increases productivity.

One of the analysts, Dr Hamadziripi Dube, said performance contracts are used to measure output and come up with the variance between the proposed and actual percentage value from lined activities of the year or any period agreed upon by the President and the Minister.

“Performance contracts if used perfectly reduce the loopholes of corruption and close all avenues of abuse of office. The introduction of performance contracts was a noble idea made by the President to push ministers to work hard,” he said.