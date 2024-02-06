Ministerial programmes should remain aligned with Zim’s economic development: President

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has called on all Ministerial programmes to remain aligned to the country’s economic development and never deviate, as enunciated in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Speaking at the first cabinet sitting of this year at State House today, the President said delivering for Zimbabweans was the number one priority.

“In line with our commitment to leave no one and no place behind, I am directing you all to focus on implementing transformative programmes that promote industrialisation, modernisation as well as rural development throughout the country.

“Infrastructure development continues to be a priority for the Second Republic. Greater focus will be made on key projects, including the Forbes Border Post modernisation, the Harare-Chirundu highway, the Harare-Kanyemba Road, the Tugwi-Mukosi control tunnel, and recapitalisation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe,” he said.