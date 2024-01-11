Minister Ziyambi meets new NPA board

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi , Permanent Secretary Vimbai Nyemba (right) and the Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo (left) pose for a photograph with the recently appointed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) board in Harare today. Picture by Innocent Makawa

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

The recently appointed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) board has today paid a courtesy call to Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to discuss various issues related to justice delivery.

Led by Justice Loyce Matanda Moyo, the nine-member board met with Minister Ziyambi at his offices and expressed its commitment to working with the Minister to address the issues facing the NPA.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door session, Minister Ziyambi said the board was now in a position to take control of the situation and steer the NPA in the right direction.

“What we spoke about is that they have a lot of work to do, and the board is supposed to take care of the human resources issues to ensure that all outstanding issues, be it in terms of disciplinary issues or employment issues, are addressed.

“We have a lot of vacancies, and the Prosecutor General as Chair now has to steer the ship; she now has a board; and we can now have our National Prosecuting Authority functioning effectively.”