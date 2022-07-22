Minister taps Indian media tech

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa meets her Indian counterpart Shree Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Information, Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports in India yesterday

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday met with her Indian counterpart Honourable Shree Anurag Singh Thakur who is the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports.

The two Ministers’ discussion centred on cooperation in digital technology, training of journalists, film production as well as other related areas.

Minister Mutsvangwa is in New Delhi, India, for talks with potential investors with expertise in power generation, road construction and housing for the country.

The minister is joining 40 ministers from 17 countries.

The Zimbabwean delegation also includes Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemence Chiduwa, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro and the acting chief executive of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Ms Duduzile Shinya who are meeting investors on the sidelines of the 17th Cll-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.