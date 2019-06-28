I did not rescind on the outlaw of the multi-currency regime – Minister Nzenza

Breaking News
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has dismissed claims that she agreed with other ...

The Herald

Africa Moyo

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has dismissed claims that she agreed with other Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) partners – labour and business – to rescind and review Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019.

The TNF partners held their first meeting on Wednesday.

Dr Nzenza told The Herald last night that the inaugural meeting was to determine “how the social dialogue will work”.

“The TNF legislation and rules of engagement will be clarified by all the parties at the level of technical team.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) the position is that the trade unions and employers were concerned that they had not been given an opportunity to comment on the S1 142 of 2019.

“They asked me to take their comments to Cabinet. As chairman of the TNF, I can only take recommendations to Cabinet.

“I signed that I would take the request to Cabinet, not to rescind on S1 142 of 2019,” said Dr Nzenza.

SI 142 was introduced on Monday.

The SI removed the multiple currency regime and introduced a local currency, the Zimbabwe dollar.
(More to follow)

