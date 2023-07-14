Minister Mutsvangwa rallies Chimanimani to vote Zanu PF

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also a Senator for Mutare-Chimanimani, addresses a Zanu PF campaign rally at Nyanyadzi Business Centre in Chimanimani West Constituency yesterday. — Picture by Tinai Nyadzayo

Tendai Gukutikwa

Mutare Bureau

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has challenged the people of Chimanimani West Constituency to vote for Zanu-PF, which she described as a party that has championed transformation and industrialisation in the country.

Speaking during a campaign rally held at Nyanyadzi Business Centre in Chimanimani yesterday, Senator Mutsvangwa described Zanu PF as a political party with values and principles.

She urged the electorate to vote for candidates who belong to the transparent and accountable political party.

“The Second Republic through the able leadership of President Mnangagwa has strategically put economic enablers across all sectors of the economy. As a result, the country is now self-sufficient in many aspects.

“Your loyalty should lie with the revolutionary party because the developments that have been spearheaded by His Excellency speak for themselves. We look forward to a resounding victory come 2023 harmonised elections,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.

She further urged voters to remain united and desist from protest voting during the upcoming harmonised elections.

“Shun protest voting as it has proven over the years that it does not benefit anyone, but the opposition which in turn abuses power and funds”.

Senator Mutsvangwa said the anticipated six million votes will come easy for the revolutionary party in the upcoming elections.

“Join the winning team for real developments. We want a resounding victory during the upcoming elections. This now is the time to do away with primary election grudges, party members. Help build bridges because those who contested during the primary elections have already united for the good of the party,” she said.

Senator Mutsvangwa further challenged those in attendance to vote for aspiring Zanu PF House of Assembly candidate for Chimanimani West, Cde Wilson Maphosa.

“There is no grudge between the outgoing MP, Cde Nokuthula Matsikenyere and the aspiring candidate. They have embraced each other and that is what we want you as party supporters to copy. Build bridges and unite.

“President Mnangagwa has been spearheading various developments across the country and that is not a secret. Those developments alone should give him passage to get back into office after the August 2023 elections because you the people will vote him back. We want the party to win come the 2023 harmonised elections because these developments were not there before his tenure. Our President, party and candidates will win if we unite and vote in our numbers,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.

Addressing the same gathering, aspiring candidate, Cde Maphosa urged the electorate to remain united and peaceful during the election season.

“Chimanimani West Constituency should be known for being peaceful, shunning violence and voting peacefully. Thank you for having faith in me and voting for me during the primary elections. Remain united and keep supporting the party,” he said.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, called on all party members to work together for the revolution party to win resoundingly in the harmonised elections.

He challenged them to shun violence and remain peaceful.

“People in this constituency have been loyal to the revolutionary party as evidenced by how they voted in previous elections. The party’s structures are well up to date and we promise you that with unity and peacefulness, the party will win,” he said.