Minister Mutsvangwa officially opens Media Practitioners Bill Writeshop

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has this morning officially opened a two-day Media Practitioners Bill Writeshop in Kadoma where she reaffirmed the Second Republic’s commitment to addressing challenges faced by media practitioners and the sector.

The Writeshop, which is being attended by various media practitioners, lawyers, commissioners from the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), officers from the Attorney General’s Office and Information Ministry, seeks to deliberate on various aspects that will help draft a law that speaks to the local media without living any place or person behind in line with Vision 2030.

The historic Bill, Minister Mutsvangwa said, will embrace co-regulation and help professionalise the industry.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana said the Ministry had engaged the ZMC and Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) regarding the draft Bill.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is also in attendance.

Attorney General’s representative, Mr James Mukaratirwa led the plenary review and critique of the draft Bill session.

The Writeshop, organised by the Ministry is being bankrolled by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and MAZ.