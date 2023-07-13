Minister Mutsvangwa mourns Guti

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa today described the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, as ‘intensely patriotic.’

Archbishop Guti died last Wednesday at the age of 100.

In a condolence message, Mutsvangwa said she was saddened by the passing on of the clergyman who also carried out a number of socialÂ developmental work that complemented government efforts in the educationÂ and health sectors.

“I am painfully and deeply saddened by the loss of Baba Guti. BishopÂ Guti was a highly spiritual being with an intense patriotic flavor. His philanthropy touched many diverse lives as they carried out the dailyÂ chores of life,” she said.

“Dr Guti’s philanthropic work and his love for Zimbabwe was unwaveringÂ as he founded Ezekiel Guti University and Mbuya Dorcas Hospital, among

other similar institutions across the country. These projects complementÂ the government’s efforts in ensuring access to tertiary education and

health care by all,” she added. – New Ziana