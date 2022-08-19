Minister Mutsvangwa mourns Gogo Mangwana

Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has sent a condolence message to the Mangwana family following the passing on of Mbuya Sabina Mangwana.

Gogo Mangwana, who was the mother to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, died on Wednesday at the age of 90.

In a statement, Minister Mutsvangwa expressed deep sorrow at the passing on of Gogo Mangwana.

She said she had been aware of the health challenges of Gogo Mangwana, but had hoped that she would recover, and so the news of her demise came as a real shock.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana and the entire Mangwana family on the passing on of Mbuya Mangwana.

“May the Mangwana family be comforted in the knowledge that we are with you in our prayers during this time of your bereavement,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Gogo Mangwana had six children, five boys and one girl. One of the children passed away on October 1, 1993.

“As a pillar of the Mangwana family, Mbuya Mangwana, who trained as a nurse at Morgenster Mission in Masvingo, produced three lawyers, one doctor and a senior civil servant. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

“Witty and blessed with a great sense of humour she was loved by the entire Mangwana family and the community. She was an intelligent, strong and hardworking woman who looked after herself very well and was very close to all her children and daughters-in-law. The Matriarch played mother and grandmother role to the Mangwana clan,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Mourners are gathered at 5073 Fitchlea in Kwekwe.