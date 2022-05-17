Minister Mutsvangwa consoles Maunganidze family

Herald Reporter

Following the death of former top civil servant Dr Bradah Sylvester Maunganidze at the weekend, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has sent condolences to the Maunganidze family.

A great family man and candid civil servant, Dr Maunganidze died on Sunday at private hospital in Harare.

Minister Mutsvangwa said she learnt with great sadness the death of Dr Maunganidze.

“May work colleagues, friends and the Maunganidze family be comforted and take solace as we mourn with them on the departure of a workmate, friend, loving husband to Rosemary, a father, grandfather and a brother,” she said.

“Our deepest condolences! Dr Bradah Silvester Maunganidze will always be remembered, may his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

Minister Mutsvangwa described Dr Maunganidze as a great social counsellor who initiated a number of fundraisers for community projects.

His interest in social issues saw him being a member of various international organizations.

He also wrote and presented numerous papers on human resource management, international peace and security and on human rights.

“He leaves behind a great legacy of his service to our Ministry and the government as a whole,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Dr Maunganidze started his working life as a school teacher at Razi Secondary School in 1981, a career he advanced until he left the teaching profession as a lecturer in 1990.

He then joined the President’s Department and rose through the ranks to become a divisional intelligence officer, a post he left in 2001 when he was appointed liaison officer for France.

He held the diplomatic service post until 2003 when he was appointed consecutively to the following senior Government appointments: Principal Director in the Office of the President and Cabinet – Department of Anti-Corruption; Principal Director in the then Ministry of Information and Publicity; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; and Special Assistant in the President’s Office.

Dr Maunganidze was a holder of many professional and academic qualifications which included BSc, MSc, and doctorate degrees among various certificates.

He was also involved in a number of community-related activities which included being an advisor as well as being a board member of various organizations like ARDA, HelpAge Zimbabwe and Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).