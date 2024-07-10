Minister Munzverengwi calls for proper waste disposal

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Apollonia Munzverengwi has called on local authorities to ensure proper waste disposal by providing litter bins and dump sites.She made the call while officiating during the provincial launch of the Zero Waste Movement in Marondera this week.“Waste disposal sites should be located reasonably far away from people’s homes,” she said.

“I urge all local authorities in the province to support the Zero Waste Movement by providing proper litter bins and dumping sites.”Time and again we have seen litter strewn across our streets, parks, roads and cherished public spaces. This is a cancer that eats away the beauty and pride of our neighborhoods, and it is high time we stop that,” said Dr Munzverengwi.

“I urge you to make the simple and yet profound choice to discard your waste in designated litter bins and collection points,” she said.“To the responsible authorities in the education sector, our schools have for too long been drowning in a sea of disposable cups, crumpled paper, and discarded plastics. The time has come for us to turn the tide and chart a new course towards a greener, cleaner tomorrow. We need to catch our leaners young.”