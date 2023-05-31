Minister Muchinguri meets four ambassador designates

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri last night met four ambassadors designate from different countries at her Defence House offices in Harare.

The four ambassadors are Sakaria Kone from Cote d’Ivoire, Attilia Gyorgy Horvath from Hungary, Goran Vujicic from Serbia and Louali Moussa Zaoui, from Saharawi Democratic Republic.

The four are scheduled to present their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare later today.

In a brief statement, Minister Muchinguri Kashiri thanked all the ambassadors designate for making an effort to pay courtesy calls on her, saying it was the right foot in solving problems being faced by nations.

“It is through the support of other countries at the international and regional levels, that Zimbabwe has survived harsh economic sanctions imposed on it by hostile countries such as the USA and her Western allies,” she said.

She said Zimbabwe’s international foreign policy remains positioned as non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, friends to all and enemy to none, which applies to all countries across the world.

Minister Muchinguri Kashiri cited those countries such as Serbia which was then under the then Yugoslavia State, provided training facilities for Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters during the liberation struggle.

Further, Minister Muchinguri Kashiri called on the ambassador designates to ensure that trade between Zimbabwe and their respective countries is increased to higher levels, especially in the face of global economic challenges.

Small countries on the global platform, she said, need to close ranks and trade amongst themselves so as to boost their respective economies.