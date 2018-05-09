Minister Mpofu sues chief for defamation

Mashudu Netsianda Senior Court Reporter

HOME Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu has filed a $300 000 lawsuit against Chief Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni for claiming that he stole their 200 cattle before making a docket, which was opened against him disap- pear.

Chief Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna made the remarks on Monday while testifying before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove in case in which he is facing charges of malicious damage to prop- erty.

Chief Ndiweni together with 23 other villagers allegedly destroyed a local villager, Mr Fetti Mbele’s home- stead.

He told the court that Dr Mpofu was fighting against him and his co-accused persons because he “stole his father’s 200 cattle”.

Chief Ndiweni said they reported the matter at Mbembesi Police Station where the papers “disappeared” under unclear circumstances.

Dr Mpofu, through his lawyer Mr Byron Sengweni of Sengweni Legal Practice ,yesterday filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Chief Ndiweni as the defendant.

The minister said the utterances by Chief Ndiweni caused damage to his reputation as a respected public official.

He wants an order directing Chief Ndiweni to pay $300 000 in damages suffered for defamation as a result of the ut- terances.

He also seeks an order directing Chief Ndiweni to retract the defamatory utterances within 48 hours of the granting of order.

In the court papers, Dr Mpofu’s lawyer said the remarks by Chief Ndiweni were extremely defamatory and tainted his image as a politician of high in- tegrity.