Uncategorised

Minister Mliswa visits Kariba accident victims

20 Apr, 2022 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Minister Mliswa visits Kariba accident victims Minister Mliswa-Chikoka speaks to Nyaminyami FM reporter, Admore Mbonda

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka this afternoon visited some of the Kariba accident victims transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

 

Some victims have since been transferred to Harare owing to the extent of their injuries.

 

Among the victims that she interacted with included Zimpapers’ Nyaminyami FM reporter, Admore Mbonda who suffered a fractured leg.

 

Another victim, Jane Mukadira (29) of Nyamunga 2 who has multiple fractures on her arms said she was lucky to be alive.

 

The Minister warned some officials at the provincial hospital against sluggish working behaviour.

 

Four people lost their lives on the spot while one died at Kariba Hospital when a ZETDC truck had brake failure before it rolled three times along the Makuti-Kariba road.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting