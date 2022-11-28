Minister Mliswa-Chikoka bags top gong

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MINISTER of State Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka last Friday received a prestigious award for being an outstanding leader.

She was named the Outstanding Woman CEO 2022 by CEO Network Zimbabwe at a colourful event in Harare.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka who is also the first ever ZANU PF female provincial chairman, received the platinum award in the category.

Speaking to The Herald, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said she is inspired by President Mnangagwa.

“I am humbled and grateful for such an award that has allowed me to lift the banner of women politicians and push us to excel more and demonstrate that we must be servant leaders as we are always taught by President Mnangagwa,” she said.

The event was attended by various stakeholders and individuals including Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister and Zanu PF central committee member, Cde Marrian Chombo who congratulated her.