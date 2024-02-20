Minister Mhona mourns NRZ accident victims

The train accident in which three NRZ workers died between Mutare and Machipanda at around 9pm last night.

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has sent a condolence message to the families of three National Railways of Zimbabwe workers who perished following a fatal train accident which occurred between Mutare and Machipanda at around 9pm last night.

Preliminary investigations by the NRZ suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure.

NRZ said the brake failure probably led to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into a gorge.

The three NRZ crews were trapped and could not make it to safety.

The NRZ said investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, after which full details will be disclosed.

The three have been identified as senior engineman Mr Tasunungurwa Mapuranga, yardman Mr Enock Tawabarira and the security officer Mr Pride Femerepi.

In a statement, Minister Mhona who is currently attending the 86th session of the United Nations (UN) Inland Transport Committee in Geneva, Switzerland, said the loss of the three was not only a loss to their families and friends, but to the entire ministry, the NRZ community and the nation at large.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable FT Mhona (MP), Deputy Minister, Hon JK Sacco (MP), permanent secretary, Engineer P. Makumbe, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board, management and staff have learnt with great sadness, sorrow and shock of the NRZ tragic accident which claimed the precious lives of three NRZ employees. The accident happened on 19 February 2024 between Mutare and Machipanda at or about9pm.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the ministry and all actors in the railways and bulk logistics sector, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere condolences to the grieving and bereaved families, friends and colleagues over the deaths of their loved ones. The loss of the three railway men is not only a loss to their families and friends, but to the entire ministry, NRZ community and the nation at large,” he said.

Minister Mhona said it was particularly saddening that the three men met their deaths during the course of duty, where they played an integral role in ensuring the success of NRZ as a mover of bulk commodities.

“My ministry and the NRZ will forever be grateful to them for the service they gave to the company. The Ministry and NRZ are doing their best to assist and console the bereaved families during these difficult times.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace,” he said.