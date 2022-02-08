Minister Mhona charms global investors

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona interacts with guests at the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Congress in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday.

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe under the New Dispensation has put in place structures and sustainable systems to ensure that it achieves targets set out in Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1.

In the transport infrastructure sector, Zimbabwe boasts of a plethora of investment opportunities in areas such as road construction, rail and aviation services, among others.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona yesterday charmed global leaders in the transport infrastructure development sector in Dubai, where he also invited them to a transport investment indaba set for next month in Harare.

The investors were excited about the vast untapped opportunities in Zimbabwe and expressed their passionate interest to attend the summit.

Announcing the summit in Dubai yesterday, where he is attending the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) congress and exhibition, Minister Mhona said the New Dispensation had ushered in a new era of engagement and re-engagement where all investors were welcome to Zimbabwe.

The summit is expected to draw both local and international investors.

“I want to take this opportunity to inform you that Zimbabwe will be hosting its Transport Infrastructure Investment Summit in March 2022,” said Minister Mhona.

“The core objective of the summit is to bring local and international actors in transport infrastructure under one roof, with the view to promote and increase investments towards the same.

Minister Mhona who is leading a high level delegation including officials from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration is in Dubai at the invitation of the MENA and the International Association of Public Transport and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). He is in Dubai to explore to explore areas of co-operation towards the construction and refurbishment of toll gates and cutting edge software and other modern technologies for seamless revenue collection through tolling.

Minister Mhona who delivered a keynote speech at the event presented on a topic themed: “Public transport and transport infrastructure developments in Zimbabwe: opportunities for co-operation with MENA.”

He said the topic spoke to President Mnangagwa’s mantra that was Zimbabwe was open for business. “This topic is apt at a time when our leader, His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa has declared on several platforms at home and abroad, that “Zimbabwe is open for Business”. In November 2017, when the New Dispensation was ushered in, President Mnangagwa launched Vision 2030 to chart Zimbabwe’s new development trajectory. The vision reflects the collective aspirations and determination of the people of Zimbabwe to achieve a prosperous and empowered Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030,” said Minister Mhona.

He said Zimbabwe’s public transport and transport infrastructure, especially in the wake of the disruptive pandemic and market developments, new frontiers of transformative public transport developments have arisen in various areas such as road transport infrastructural development and mass urban transport systems among other lucrative opportunities. The Minister also invited the global investors to visit the Zimbabwean pavilion at the ongoing Dubai 2020 Expo to explore areas of possible cooperation.