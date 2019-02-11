Minister Mavhunga hails Humana Institute

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mavhunga has commended the spirit of togetherness and pan-Africanism exhibited by the Humana People to People Frontline Institute in Shamva, which has trained 5 170 students in leadership skills since its inception.

Speaking at the 13th graduation ceremony of 80 students from eight countries recently, Senator Mavhunga urged the students to raise the Zimbabwean flag high in their respective countries and clear all misconceptions about the country.

“To the graduates, carry the Humana People to People flag high for creating a conducive environment during your training. Go and correct all the misrepresentations about this country and invite people to come to here. We will receive them with open hands,” said Senator Mavhunga.

“I did not have a deep insight into the institution until today. I was not aware of the pivotal role that it played in the fight against colonialism and during the apartheid era in South Africa.

“I am informed that the idea of the Frontline Institute was mooted by Frontline Heads of State and Governments, including the late Samora Machel of Mozambique, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and our former president Cde Robert Mugabe.

“Their overall objective was to train key people in project management and leadership skills so that they assume positions of authority in their respective countries, thus contributing to socio-economic development of mankind.

“African countries represented here today trained thousands of young cadres at the Frontline Institute in Denmark, where they learnt how to overcome challenges facing mankind and were ready to be part of the reconstruction of their countries after independence.”

Senator Mavhunga said the Frontline Institution and Humana People to People espouses the doctrine of pan-Africanism.

“May this spirit extend beyond international borders,” she said. “The institution continuously crafts and tailor makes programmes that are relevant and respond to the current trends like global warming and climate change.”

Senator Mavhunga said the Frontline Institute was unique in its spirit of oneness, an important quality in youths during these days of greed, individualism and envy.

She thanked the Frontline Institute and DAPP for renovating Madziwa Mine into Madziwa Teachers’ College and for planting trees in the province.

The graduates undertook a six months basic and advanced project management courses.