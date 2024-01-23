  • Today Tue, 23 Jan 2024

Minister Mavetera meets postal, courier services stakeholders

Minister Mavetera meets postal, courier services stakeholders ICT Minister Hon Tatenda Mavetera

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera today met with stakeholders in the postal and courier services sector to hear their 2024 expectations.

Speaking at the stakeholders engagement meeting, Minister Mavetera said there was a need for operators to come together to create a level playing field.

The event was attended by officials from United Parcel Services, FedEx, DHL and Zimpost among others.

“There is a need for players in the postal and courier services to come together so that we create a level playing field in the sector,” she said.

“We also need to address the issue of informal players and we would like to bring them on board so that they register and become formalised players. We also need to become efficient as traders that have already been in the market and we must have cost-efficient measures to enhance our operations.”

Minister Mavetera said players in the postal and courier services need to work together to grow their sector.

