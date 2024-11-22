Minister Mavetera hails TelOne for shaping the future of telecoms industry

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

TelOne Centre for Learning continues to be a cornerstone in shaping Zimbabwe’s ICT future, producing highly skilled graduates who are not only ready for the workforce but also empowered to create job opportunities, innovate and drive technological advancements, Information, Communication Technology (ICT) Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera has said.

In her address at a TelOne graduation ceremony, Minister Mavetera said the institution plays a key role in empowering students with essential skills to contribute to various sectors, including telecommunications and beyond.

She said the centre’s commitment to competence-based education plays a critical role in building a sustainable and competitive economy for the future.

“It is critical to note that the TelOne Centre for Learning embodies the vision of equipping students with the necessary skills in ICT,” she said.

“This is not just about preparing them for jobs, but also empowering them to think critically, create jobs, and innovate for the future.”

She also underscored the importance of investing in education, particularly in ICT, as a key driver of economic growth.

“In our rapidly evolving world, a skilled workforce is crucial for economic development. Competence-based education is the foundation upon which we can build a thriving, sustainable economy.”

Minister Mavetera said TelOne graduates were making significant strides both locally and globally.

“These accomplishments reflect the strength and international standing of our graduates, showing that TelOne is at the forefront of producing skilled telecoms professionals who can compete at the highest global standards,” she said.

“You are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers who will shape not only the telecommunications sector but the entire economy.

“Collaborate, create, and let your ideas and creativity pave the way forward. Your commitment to shaping these bright minds is crucial for the progress of our country.”