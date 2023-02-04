Minister Makani releases video to inspire youths

Reginald Chirenje Youth Interactive Writer

One of the most influential and ancient genres is gospel music. The style and flair of gospel music appear to be very similar to that of contemporary Christian music but the taste and flair completely differs.

Youth Interaction caught up with Simbarashe Makani, an active young gospel worshipper from Chitungwiza popularly known as “Minister Makani”.

He recently released a music video titled “Ndicherechedzei Baba “and it’s trending on YouTube.

“The video ‘Ndicherechedzei Baba’ is an inspiration of our own daily lives as Christians globally. It is actually a prayer for those facing challenges asking the Lord to look upon them during such harsh times in life”, said Minister Makani.

He said that releasing the video early this year is a reminding way to the majority that no matter the situation year might start with, the Lord will remain our pillar of strength.

Makani discovered that he had passion for gospel music when he was in high school and started pursuing the genre serious in the year 2021.

He released his first album titled “Shoko Remuchinjikwa” with seven songs in 2021.

For Simbarashe gospel music is a way of evangelism not for monetary purpose.

“The genre has been around for centuries and it has been a staple of Christian churches.

The music is typically characterised with it’s joyful, upset beat sound and it’s positive uplifting spirit.

I believe gospel music has a global influence not only as a standalone genre, but also through it’s impact on other styles and types of music.

It moves to the global stage among musical forms admired by the world and mimicked artistically in the motion picture, music industry and commercially”, he further added.

On some of his projects, the young gospel worshipper has worked with one popular gospel musician, Winnet Zvikomborero Marewanadzo who is based in Manicaland.

He described working with such a gospel music veteran as a dream which came true.

“Working with such a big artiste made myself to realize that singing is an important part of who we are and also who the Lord created us to be. We are all wired uniquely.

“We have different gifts, strengths as well as favourite styles of music. The scripture itself encourages us to find the music which allows our hearts to sing and connect to the Lord”, Minister Makani said.

He said that, music which honours the Lord will cause our hearts to sing and when worshippers hearts sings the worship happens.

The musician is currently working on an album set to be released in April this year.

He said the audience should expect a different sound this time since he’s working with quite a number of big gospel artistes.

Minister Makani believes that the project will speak to lives of many.