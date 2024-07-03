Minister Mahendere out to break Harare Gardens jinx

Entertainment Editor

The Harare Gardens, once the ceremonial home of family musical shows and performing arts, has over the years lost it allure and grandeur.

The lush green lawns and supporting amenities have all but lost their lustre.

But Minister Michael Mahendere has decided to host his July Music Festival at this venue and the streets are talking.

Running from July 11 to 13, the festival will parade an array of gospel musicians such as Everton Mlalazi, Misheck Mahendere, Nyasha Mutonhori, Worshipper Larry Gunda, Ellard Cherayi, Eleana Makombe and Pastor Josh Jays among others.

Despite the strong line-up, Harare Gardens has never been a favourite hunting ground for local promoters in recent years.

The once revered home of choice for events planners has left many counting their losses.

The red flag was first raised in 2013 when a show by the late South Africa-based diva, Beauty James, turned to be a monumental flop.

Her family said she broke down after the flop and never recovered. She died weeks later and from there on, it has been shunned by promoters.

Events planners now prefer venues such as Alex Sports Club, Old Hararians, Harare International Conference Centre and 7 Arts Theatre among others.

Some have said shows at Harare Gardens have been marred by violence.

Organisations holding roadshows, where freebies are offered, have been attracting mainly homeless people.

This is a clear reminder that one can only book the venue at their own risk.

Last year, Werras Entertainment — organisers of the 2023 “Winter Warmer Concert” — had a nightmarish experience as they incurred huge losses after their much-hyped July 2 gig flopped dismally.

Top musicians in the line-up and organisers got the shock of their lives.

Werras Entertainment had put together a star-studded line-up led by Alick Macheso, Dorcas Moyo, Mathias Mhere, Silent Killer, Merciless Zimbabwe and Pitshou Lumiere of Diamond Musica.

Two months ago, interdenominational choral group Zimpraise Choir had a bad outing at the same venue despite assembling a strong line-up.

It had the likes of Mlalazi, Dorcas Moyo, The Unveiled and Pastor G among others.

However, the preparation done so far seem to point to Minister Mahendere breaking the Harare Gardens jinx.

Mahendere’s social media handles are always buzzing as he has been doing his best to market the show.

In an interview, he said the show was a cocktail of inspirations.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage and I am happy with the progress so far. The music festival and workshop were inspired by many reasons, among them socialisation,” he said.

“As children of God, we rarely have moments where we set aside to ‘hang out’ or gather and enjoy ourselves with friends and family aside from church, so this festival serves as that, a safe space to gather as children of God. Worship is pivotal in the walk with God, and the festival serves as a portal where we gather and worship Jesus Christ without boundaries.”

Mahendere said the workshop was a platform to share what he has learnt from his years in the industry as a worship leader, music minister and an artiste.

“There are many who are in the industry without the knowledge to navigate the terrain profitably, so during the workshop we will have in-depth discussions on some of the key points for the journey.

“This year’s theme is, ‘Celebrating the Beauty of Diversity’ and we have an A-list of ministers who are going to lead us in worship and praise. On this edition, we are focusing on local artistes,” he said.

The “Makanaka Jesu” hit-maker said the event was well planned and fans should not fear cold weather.

“We have heaters all around the venue to make sure that the cold is the last thing on people’s minds.

“Funding is a challenge, but by God’s grace and the outstretched hands of our sponsors, we will be victorious. I wouldn’t say there is a curse at Harare Gardens because for all the times we’ve been there we didn’t know there was something like that honestly speaking.

“We believe that the people who would have attended are the ones who were supposed to come, so we have never had issues of that kind.”